Former 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Monique Samuels Reveals Her Cousin was Killed

Former “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Monique Samuels shared with fans that her cousin was killed last week.

via Page Six:

Samuels, who left the show after Season 5 aired last year, wrote an emotional Instagram post detailing her pain and outrage.

“This hurts so much ???? Can barely sleep… unbelievable. Please say a prayer for my fam ?? My cousin was killed last night,” she wrote.

“Whoever did this- I hope you rot in the deepest, darkest pit in hell.”

The 37-year-old described her cousin, whose name she did not reveal, as “one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet.”

“He’s always smiling and takes care of everyone,” she wrote alongside a photo of them. “He’s a great dad to his son and minds his business.”

Samuels, who exited Bravo’s “RHOP” after a dramatic season including a physical fight with co-star Candice Dillard, received support from fans and fellow “Housewives” after telling the public about her loss.

“Sending prayers your way??,” commented “RHOP” star Karen Huger.

“Real Housewives of Dallas” star D’Andra Simmons wrote, “I’m sending prayers your way. ???.”

Samuels also asked fans for prayers and added in her post, “We live in an evil world where life is not valued anymore and it’s sad.”

