Former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Kim Zolciak Has Reportedly Been Pleading with Bravo to Giver Her a Job

Kim Zolciak is reportedly trying to make her way back to Bravo now that she’s in need of money.

It was previously reported that she’s been in talks to join an upcoming ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girl’s Trip,’ but that might not be enough of a check to satisfy her alleged debts.

via Radar Online:

According to sources close to the situation, “Kim knows how to make great reality TV — and not much else — which is why she’s begging them to take her back! She needs the money. She needs a job. She’s desperate!”

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Kim and Kroy Biermann are in the middle of a bitter divorce war where they are both demanding primary custody of their kids and child support from the other.

The divorce came weeks after the IRS filed a massive lien against the couple over unpaid taxes. Uncle Sam said the duo owes $1.1 million.

The lien said the couple owes $103,564.48 for 2013, $330,126.29 for 2017, and $714,143.90 for 2018. The grand total comes to $1,147,834.67.

On top of that, the two were hit with a separate lien by the State of Georgia over $15k owed in taxes.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, the divorce has become extremely nasty with Kim demanding Kroy submit to a drug test.

In her motion, Kim said she has “seen [Kroy] smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in [Kroy’s] care. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to [Kroy’s] drug use.”

Kim asked that Kroy submit to a “five-panel hair follicle drug screening.”

A couple of days later, Kroy filed his own motion demanding Kim submit to a psychological evaluation.

Kroy said Kim “presented very troubling behavior which has accelerated in the months” leading up to him filing for divorce.

He accused Kim of “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance. This compulsion has financially devastated the parties. [Kim’s] time is so consumed with online gambling that she is unable to properly care for the children.”

Kroy said he has his own concerns for the children’s safety and well-being. A judge has yet to rule on either request.

We wouldn’t be surprised if we see Kim on Bravo sooner rather than later.