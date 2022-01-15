Former Haitian Senator Arrested in Connection with Jovenel Moïse's Assassination

Haiti’s National Police said Saturday that a former senator who is a prominent suspect in the July 7 killing of President Jovenel Moïse has been arrested in Jamaica.

via: Revolt

According to the Miami Herald, John Joël Joseph, a former Haitian senator, was apprehended by authorities in Jamaica. He is the second suspect to be taken into custody in the Caribbean nation. Joseph was allegedly involved in the planning of Moïses assassination. The outlet reports that he was in contact with another suspect, Cinéus Francis Alexis, at least 10 times. Police claim Joseph was also communicating with other suspects and attended gatherings about the president’s assassination. The former senator was also charged with paying for one of the vehicles that were used in Moïse’s death.

As REVOLT previously reported, President Moïse was found shot and killed in his home on July 7. His wife First Lady Martine Moïse was critically injured in the shooting after a group of armed men forced their way into their home. Following his death, which was revealed to be a “coordinated attack,” disturbing details emerged about the killing. “We found him lying on his back, blue pants, a white shirt smeared with blood, his mouth open, his left eye blown out,” said Carl Henry Destin, Pétion-Ville deputy justice of the peace.

Officials also learned that Moïse’s body was riddled with bullets believed to have come from “a large-caliber weapon.”

“We found 12 holes in the president’s body,” Destin added. One bullet struck his forehead, one hit each nipple, three struck his hip, and another bullet hole was found in his abdomen. “Many 5.56- and 7.62-mm cartridge cases were [also] found between the gatehouse and the interior of the residence,” Destin added.

Last summer, 17 suspects, including two Americans, were arrested in connection to Moïse’s death. The other 15 detainees were from Colombia and some of the suspects were previously part of the Colombian army.