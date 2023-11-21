Former 'Basketball Wives' Star Royce Reed Avoids Prison Time in Child Neglect Case, Ordered to Classes and Community Service

Back in 2022, Royce Reed has was charged with neglect of a child – a third-degree felony.

via: Radar Online

Reed entered a pre-trial diversion program hoping to dodge prison in a child neglect case in Florida, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The former NBA dancer was charged with a third-degree felony punishable by five years in prison after her young son she shares with controversial hoopster Dwight Howard allegedly acted sexually inappropriately with another child.

But after 17 months of legal wrangling in Orange County Criminal Court, the energetic Reed, 43, agreed to enroll in a program that would clear her of any wrongdoing.

“This is to notify you that this defendant has been approved for participation in the Pre-Trial Diversion Program and that this case is being continued pending contract signing and successful completion of Pre-Trial Diversion,” stated a letter signed by Assistant State Attorney Tiffany Marie Colon.

“If the defendant successfully completes this program of rehabilitation the case will be disposed of by an order of dismissal or a nolle prosequi. If the defendant fails to meet the programs objectives the case will be re-evaluated, and this office will take appropriate action.”

The exact details of the program or the length of time it will take to complete it is unknown, but Royce is scheduled to appear before the judge on December 6. The Orange County Pre-Trial Diversion program is run by the Department of Corrections and involves 100 hours of community service and “improvement” classes related to the crime, according to the county website.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Reed turned herself in to police in March 2022 and pled not guilty to the charges.

The accusations against Reed involve her then 14-year-old son Braylon.

Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed Braylon had been instructed not to hang out with children 2 years younger than him. Reed was blamed for a situation where he allegedly violated the rules.