Former American Idol Contestant C.J. Harris Dead at 31

CJ Harris, the former “American Idol” contestant who made it to the top 6 in 2014, has died.

via: PENN Live

“American Idol” alum Curtis “C.J.” Harris died Sunday after he was rushed to an Alabama hospital, according to reports. He was 31.

CPR was performed on Harris, but it was unsuccessful, according to AL.com. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Harris appeared on the 13th season of “American Idol” in 2014. He finished in sixth place. He made it to Hollywood unanimously when judges Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr. all gave him the green light.

After appearing on the show, Harris continued his music career when he performed on the “American Idol” tour and with Darius Rucker at the Grand Ole Opry. In 2019, he released a single “In Love.” On Jan. 1, Harris teased on social media that he had new music coming out soon.

RIP.