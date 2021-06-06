Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Ends Without a Knockout After 8 Rounds [Video]

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul’s highly-anticipated boxing match ended after eight rounds without a knockout.

via NYT:

Floyd Mayweather Jr., the greatest boxer of this generation, exerted little energy in an exhibition bout against Logan Paul, a social media star with essentially no experience, earning millions of dollars in the process.

Mayweather boxed against Paul for eight rounds in a rainy Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., in an unofficial bout that would never have been a threat to Mayweather’s spotless professional record. No winner was announced because there were no judges in the special event. But the fans craved a knockout, and began booing toward the end of the final round.

Paul, who stands 6 inches taller and weighed in 34½ pounds heavier than Mayweather, exerted his weight on Mayweather throughout the fight, hugging and leaning his bigger frame against the boxer’s body.

“He’s better than I thought he was,” Mayweather said in the ring after the fight. “I was surprised by him tonight. He knew how to use his weight and he tied me up tonight.”

It was a change in tone for Mayweather, who in the lead-up to the fight likened the contest to a “legalized bank robbery.” Mayweather has been known for using an evasive style rather than relying on knockout power.

“It’s an honor to grace the ring with him, this is the coolest thing ever,” Paul said after the fight. “I’m glad I made it out. He’s old but he’s tough to hit.”

Floyd and Logan made millions of dollars and everyone else got to sit back and watch them do…nothing.