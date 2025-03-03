Home > NEWS

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Calls Donald Trump “Best President We’ve Ever Had”

BY: Walker

Published 43 seconds ago

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has some strong sentiments about Donald Trump.

Appearing on Fox Business Network’s Making Money with Charles Payne, the boxing legend shared his opinion on the president. He said that Trump is “the man for the job,” and reiterated that “he’s the best president in my eyes.”

“Well, the world— I mean, in America, we’re never happy. At least I’m happy, but we’re never happy. When we had Trump before, we didn’t appreciate him. But I think Trump is a great president, one of the— actually he’s the best president. In my eyes, he’s the best president we ever had.”

Mayweather went on to praise Trump for his business acumen.

“Great business, great businessman, and that’s what it’s about. Trump has done an amazing job and a lot of people around America are upset. But no matter who goes to the White House, we’re always upset.”

The former champion detailed his vast real estate empire.

“The numbers are growing each and every day,” he said. “And I am truly, truly blessed.”

Taking to Instagram, he posted photos of a few of his investment properties in New York City that are part of his portfolio — including an Upper Manhattan investment that involved more than 1,000 units.

“This is just inspiration & motivation for the people who are interested in real estate. Just showing you a little glimpse of my portfolio,” he wrote. “Go to http://Vadaproperties.com for more updates.

Mayweather spoke about his supplement brand, ‘101’ which gives users extra boosts of protein for their pre-workout routines.

“The thing about the products is we’re clean, and I say clean, very clean products,” he said. “We had to do a lot of research.”

While Mayweather is thriving in business, he’s still facing legal issues. In October, he was accused by Jasmine Woodward, an exotic dancer, who claimed he assaulted her at his gentlemen’s club in Las Vegas.

Mayweather has denied all allegations.

via: Hot97

