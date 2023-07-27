Floyd Mayweather Claims He Witnessed 2Pac's Murder: 'I Ain't Never Told Nobody' [Video]

Undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has claimed he witnessed Tupac Shakur’s death, as new footage shows the rapper moments before his death.

via: HipHopDX

A clip resurfaced on social media this week that appears to be from a 2014 visit to Las Vegas, where the boxing legend admitted he saw ‘Pac get shot at the intersection of Flamingo and Koval on September 7, 1996 — when Mayweather would’ve been just 19 years old.

“I pulled up beside 2Pac, pulled up right here. They shot 2Pac at this light and the car went that way,” Money Mayweather said. “I was living right here in 1996 when 2Pac got killed. I ain’t never told nobody. Only the closest people with me know.”

The late director John Singleton, who passed away in 2019, can also be seen in the clip. Through some digging in his Instagram, it’s been uncovered that Singleton and Mayweather wore similar outfits while visiting ‘Pac’s murder site back in April 2014.

Floyd Mayweather says he witnessed Tupac’s murder in Las Vegas: “I was living right here in 1996” pic.twitter.com/MexaDrAV4E — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 27, 2023

Floyd Mayweather, who has fought for decades in Vegas, previously spoke about his love for 2Pac during a red carpet interview at the Hollywood premiere of the late rapper’s All Eyez On Me biopic in 2017.

“2Pac was a great artist, [he] had great music.” he told Front Row Live Ent. “I love his music. Inspirational and he was a genius.”

The Mayweather video comes amid renewed efforts into 2Pac’s long-unsolved murder investigation, with Las Vegas police executing a search warrant on a Henderson, Nevada home last Monday (July 17).

The property reportedly belongs to a woman named Paula Clemons, who is the wife of Duane “Keefe D” Davis, the uncle of ‘Pac’s alleged killer Orlando Anderson.

In addition to laptops, hard drives, photos, magazine articles and book manuscripts, police found several 40. caliber bullets that they will submit for forensic testing to determine if they are linked to ‘Pac’s murder.

The night of his death, 2Pac and his entourage got into an altercation with Anderson, a Compton Crip, in the lobby of the MGM Grand following the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson boxing fight. The scuffle stemmed from allegations that Anderson had stolen the chain of a Death Row affiliate months earlier.

Hours later, a white Cadillac pulled up alongside ‘Pac and Suge Knight’s car and opened fire, striking the rapper multiple times. He died six days later in hospital after succumbing to his injuries.

Anderson was identified by police as a suspect shortly after the shooting, but denied any involvement and was never charged over the crime. He was later killed in an unrelated gang shooting in 1998.