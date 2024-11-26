Home > NEWS

Flo Milli Apparently Confirms She’s Pregnant After Denouncing Rumors

BY: Walker

Published 4 hours ago

Earlier this month, the evidence suggested Flo Milli was pregnant: In a November 12 video previewing a new song, there was a clip of a man rubbing what seemed to be a baby bump.

Later, though, Flo tweeted, “damn i cant be bloated??”

Advertisement

On Monday (Nov. 25), the 24-year-old rapper took to Instagram to share a series of stunning selfies. In the clips, the Alabama native showcased what appeared to be a growing baby bump, accompanied by a bold caption: “Only b-tch I’m in a competition with is me.”

The post quickly took the internet by storm, sparking excitement and surprise among fans. This apparent confirmation comes after ongoing speculation about the rapper’s pregnancy.

While fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, curiosity lingers about the details Flo Milli has yet to share—most notably, the identity of the baby’s father.

Advertisement

The rising star has kept her personal life private but dropped hints earlier this year during a July 2024 interview. When asked about her relationship status, she coyly replied, “I wouldn’t say I’m single.”

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Kristin Cavallari Reportedly Disses ‘Manipulative’ Scott Disick for Trying to Reconnect Years After Hookup Rumors

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Renewed For Season 12 By Bravo With All-New Cast

By: Walker
NEWS

Drake Accuses Universal Music of Defamation in Second Legal Action Over Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

By: Walker
NEWS

Wendy Williams Is Now ‘Permanently Incapacitated’ From Her ‘Tragic’ Dementia Battle, Her Guardian Reveals in Court

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Khalid Addresses ‘Triggering’ Allegations By His Ex After Being Outed As Gay [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams to Resign Before Eric Adams, Diddy Cases Go to Trial

By: Walker
NEWS

Jake Paul Denies ‘Baseless’ Claims Mike Tyson Fight Was Rigged: ‘Just the Latest Backhanded Compliment’

By: Walker
NEWS

Cher’s Family Has ‘Given Up’ Warning Her About Toy Boy Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards Despite ‘Red Flags’

By: Walker
NEWS

St. Lunatics’ Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, & City Spud Dropped Nelly Lawsuit

By: Walker
NEWS

Menendez Brothers Resentencing Pushed Back, Judge Eyes Late January

By: Walker