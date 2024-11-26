Flo Milli Apparently Confirms She’s Pregnant After Denouncing Rumors

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Earlier this month, the evidence suggested Flo Milli was pregnant: In a November 12 video previewing a new song, there was a clip of a man rubbing what seemed to be a baby bump.

Later, though, Flo tweeted, “damn i cant be bloated??”

damn i cant be bloated?? — FLOSKI? (@_FloMilli) November 13, 2024

Advertisement

On Monday (Nov. 25), the 24-year-old rapper took to Instagram to share a series of stunning selfies. In the clips, the Alabama native showcased what appeared to be a growing baby bump, accompanied by a bold caption: “Only b-tch I’m in a competition with is me.”

The post quickly took the internet by storm, sparking excitement and surprise among fans. This apparent confirmation comes after ongoing speculation about the rapper’s pregnancy.

While fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, curiosity lingers about the details Flo Milli has yet to share—most notably, the identity of the baby’s father.

Advertisement

The rising star has kept her personal life private but dropped hints earlier this year during a July 2024 interview. When asked about her relationship status, she coyly replied, “I wouldn’t say I’m single.”