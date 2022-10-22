The First-Week Sales Projections for Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Are Massive

When it comes to selling records, Taylor Swift is truly in a class of her own.

According to first-week sales projections, Taylor’s new album ‘Midnights’ is set to move between 1 million to 1.2 million units in its first week!

This would make the album the first to ‘debut at or past the million mark in the post-bundling era.’

The debut would give give Taylor her fifth album to debut atop the Billboard 200 with more than 1 million units.

The album has already broken first-day streaming records on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.

It’s also predicted that Taylor will take up the entire top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 next week.

Have you listened to the album yet?