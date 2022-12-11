Here Are the First-Week Sales Projections for SZA’s ‘SOS’ [Photos]

SZA fans are finally feasting on new music for the singer after she released her sophomore album a long five and a years after her debut album Ctrl dropped.

via: Complex

The Grammy-winning singer returned this week with her highly anticipated sophomore album, SOS. First-week projections shared by HitsDailyDouble show that project is on track to debut atop the Billboard 200, marking SZA’s first-ever No. 1 album. SOS is expected to earn between 275,000 and 300,000 album equivalent units in its first week, which would make it the sixth or seventh biggest debut of the year.

For comparison, SZA’s 2017 debut LP, Ctrl, debuted and peaked at No. 3 with 60,000 units.

SOS consisted of 23 tracks, including the singles “Good Days,” “I Hate U,” and “Shirt.” It also boasted guest appearances by Travis Scott, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Phoebe Bridgers, and more.

According to Chart Data, SOS has earned a Meteoritic score of 94, tying Rosalia’s MOTOMAMI as the year’s most critically acclaimed record.

SZA spoke about her sophomore album in her recent Complex cover story, where she explained why she wasn’t in a rush to release Ctrl’s follow-up.

“I appreciate [my fans] patience, but constantly trying to people-please and fulfill expectations instead of just thinking about what you need can deter you from your true path,” she said. “And the next thing you know you’re somebody that you never signed up to be. Even with this album, I just wanna be better than my last project to myself. I wanna be a better writer. I wanna be a better artist, musician… a better thinker. I just wanna do things that make myself proud and interested.”