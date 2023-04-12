Federal Prosecutors Will Not File Criminal Charges in the Death of Shanquella Robinson Due to Insufficient Evidence

Federal prosecutors will not file criminal charges in the death of Shanquella Robinson, the 25-year-old woman who died while on a trip to Cabo, Mexico, with her friends.

via WBTV:

Questions about the Charlotte native’s death emerged soon after and only intensified after a video surfaced showing Robinson, visibly drunk, involved in a fight where she was violently beaten.

Soon after that video emerged, Mexican officials said Robinson died of a cracked spine and later brought charges against one of her friends. The United States has not extradited the person charged in Robinson’s death.

In their statement announcing no US charges, United States Attorney Dena King and the FBI said there was not enough evidence of wrongdoing to issue criminal charges in this case.

“Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution.”

Robinson’s family met with King and investigators from the FBI late Wednesday morning. The family is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting comes weeks after Robinson’s family sent a letter to the White House demanding action. Robinson’s case was addressed by White House Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre days later.

That’s unfortunate. Shanquella’s family deserves justice.