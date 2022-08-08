  1. Home
FBI Executes Search Warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Former President Says [Photo]

August 08, 2022 4:19 PM PST

The FBI executed a search warrant on Monday at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, the former President confirmed.

Trump declined to say why the FBI agents were at Mar-a-Lago, but the former President said the raid was unannounced and “they even broke into my safe.”

“My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” he said in a statement.

Trump is not currently at his Florida home.

Trump’s statement on the event below.

Tags:Donald TrumpFBI