He is The Father! Nick Cannon is the Daddy of Abby De La Rosa’s Baby on the Way [Video]

Abby De La Rosa announced via Instagram on Friday, June 3, that she has another little one on the way, but she did not reveal with whom she’s welcoming her child. “IM PREGNANT Another set of twins?!” she teased in the caption of a video montage, which showed balloons spelling out “BABY.”

TMZ is now reporting that Nick Cannon is indeed the father. “Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ Abby’s due on October 25.”

During an Instagram Live on Tuesday, June 7, days after announcing she’s expecting. De La Rosa told her followers that she’s looking “to find the best Z name I can find.”

De La Rosa previously welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Cannon, 41, in June 2021.

This news comes after Nick Cannon confirmed he has more babies on the way this year.

Nick is currently expecting baby No. 8, his first with pregnant model Bre Tiesi.

Wishing Abby a happy and healthy pregnancy.

Congrats Nick on baby number 9.