Fans Speculate Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Broke Up After Both Delete Pics Of One Another

Lori Harvey recently scrubbed her Instagram and deleted all traces of her boyfriend, Damson Idris.

via: Rap-Up

On Sunday (Nov. 5), fans started to speculate that Lori Harvey and Damson Idris broke up. Harvey reportedly deleted all photos of the two from her page, and Idris has disabled his Instagram completely.

With both stars being two of the most sought-after celebrities in pop culture, news of their break up has the internet talking. While some fans joked that Idris was “on contract” to date Harvey, many others are sad to see the adorable couple split. Many point to the fact that she went to Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party alone as a key indicator that the two are no longer dating.

Harvey is known for not responding to rumors outwardly. Her past splits with high-profile people like Future and Michael B. Jordan were both quiet on her part. When she first started dating Idris, fans instantly thought it was a PR stunt due to the timing being right before the final season of “Snowfall.”