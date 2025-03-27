Fans React To Ed O’Neill Revealing He Has A Black Wife And Daughter Via TikTok

BY: Walker Published 40 minutes ago

Ed O’Neill’s family life has become a topic of online conversation after the 78-year-old “Married… with Children” actor showed up on his daughter’s social media page.

In the video, his youngest daughter, Claire, stands in front of the camera and mouths the opening to 2Pac‘s hit diss record “Hit ‘Em Up.” Eventually, the Modern Family star pops into the frame and joins the late West Coast rapper in saying, “That’s why I f**ked your bi**h, you fat motherf**ker.” According to Claire’s caption, the video was all his idea; while it was likely meant to just be funny, the 78-year-old actor may not have realized that he was about to break the internet.

Advertisement

“Wait a minute!!!!!????????” one fan wrote on X. “Al Bundy has been Married… With Children to a Black woman this whole time?!?!?” they added, referencing his breakthrough role on the FOX sitcom. Another fan quoted that tweet and wrote, “Ed O’Neil having a black wife is surprising as hell.” TikTok commenters also reacted to the fact he has a Black daughter, writing, “Him having black kids makes SO much sense.” The majority of comments raved about the fact his real-life daughter’s name is Claire since his daughter in Modern Family had the same name.

Ed O’Neil having a black wife is surprising as hell https://t.co/955dkib4Y8 — Girl Dad 4 Lyfe (@SnizzyKnowsBest) March 26, 2025

Claire’s mother is none other than Catherine Rusoff, who also appeared on Married..With Children. The couple has been married since 1986 and has two children together, Claire and her older sister, Sophia. Rusoff herself is also biracial.

O’Neill’s most recent acting work was playing the Donald Sterling role in Clipped, a Hulu miniseries focusing on the Los Angeles Clippers franchise. He has also appeared on Family Guy, The West Wing, Wreck-It Ralph, and more.

Advertisement

via: Vibe