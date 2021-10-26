Fans Are Outraged that Zendaya Is Only in 'Dune' for 7 Minutes

We were getting ready to fire up HBO Max and turn on ‘Dune’ to see our girl Zendaya, but apparently it’ll take longer to log-in and scroll to the movie than to watch her role in it.

Fans are upset that Zendaya is only on screen for seven minutes out of two-and-a-half hours of film.

via NYP:

“What do you mean Zendaya is only in Dune for seven minutes,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Tired of seeing Zendaya paraded for press and not given the time and material she deserves,” tweeted Vulture writer Zoe Haylock, who wrote the article that sparked widespread fan outrage.

“Now see, all the Dune fans coming out like ‘Well if you had read the book you’d know her character isn’t….’ I don’t want to read the book I want to see Zendaya,” tweeted another fan of the movie.

Zendaya was featured in most of the promotional materials for the movie as an A-list actress, alongside her co-star Timothée Chalamet.

Fans seemed duped into thinking she would be featured on-screen for longer — and with more lines — than she actually was.

“Dune” is the second film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel, with the first — from director David Lynch — flopping when it premiered in 1984. This time around, “Dune,” which debuted Oct. 22 in theaters and on HBO Max, was accompanied by praise.

The 2 ½-hour-long, action-packed sci-fi spectacle also features Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson and Jason Momoa, along with a slew of other notable actors to re-create Herbert’s science-fiction universe.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film follows Chalamet as Paul Atreides and his parents, played by Isaac and Ferguson, as they travel to a new planet that contains the universe’s most valuable resource.

“Dune” is the first installment in the upcoming movie series, setting the foundation for the rest of the sequels.

The way Zendaya has been working this movie you would think that she was the lead.