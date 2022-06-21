Fans Mock Justin Timberlake for Awkward ‘Hokey Pokey’ Dance: No ‘Swag Left’ [Photos + Video]

Justin Timberlake was the subject of laughs and derision on social media after his dance performance over the weekend in Washington, DC, didn’t live up to expectations.

via: New York Post

Justin Timberlake may need to call his choreographer.

The 41-year-old musician stopped by Something in the Water music festival in Washington, D.C., on Saturday where he was caught grooving to the Beat Ya Feet dance, which has been popular in the area for more than 20 years.

However, fans were not impressed with the “Cry Me A River” crooner’s dance moves on stage.

Timberlake donned casual khaki pants, orange sneakers and a green button-down for his performance.

Videos of him shaking his body went viral and, of course, users on Twitter couldn’t help but give their two cents.

“JT did not just say ‘beat your feet’ and proceed to river dance & skip. Boy if you don’t get your ass off the stage,” mocked one user.

“Justin Timberlake said ‘DC beat your feet’ and proceeded to do the hokey pokey,” noted another.

Someone else made fun of his chosen attire, writing: “Justin Timberlake still thinking he has any swag left while wearing those Old Navy khakis on stage.”

One tweeted that the “In Time” actor’s dancing at the fest “is a cross between a black uncle at a cookout and Irish river dancing and no I won’t be explaining this any further.”

Another fan joked that Timberlake’s moves were the inspiration for “Glee” star Matthew Morrison’s character Will Schuester and “nothing will convince me otherwise.”

“Justin Timberlake your DC pass is revoked until further notice,” wrote another person.

The festival took place on Washington’s Independence Avenue between June 17 and June 19.

Other artists on the festival’s lineup included its founder Pharrell, T.I., Anderson .Paak, Ozuna, Raveena, Tyler, the Creator, J Balvin, Post Malone, Denzel Curry and Omar Apollo.

However, the three-day extravaganza was riddled with technical issues and was disorganized, with performances not happening on schedule, a heavy influx of traffic and more.

