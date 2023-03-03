Family of Shanquella Robinson Demand Action From DC Officials Four Months After Mystery Death in Mexico [Video]

More than three months have passed since Mexican authorities issued an arrest warrant for a friend of Shanquella Robinson, 25, who was found dead in October while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

via: The Independent

Relatives of Shanquella Robinson and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing them, asked city officials to intervene in the overseas investigation into her death during a press conference in DC. Robinson, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was killed after travelling to Puerto Los Cabos in late October with friends, Mexican prosecutors said.

A video circulating online appeared to show Shanquella being beaten by one of the women in the group at the luxury rental property where they were staying. The travelling party was allowed to return to the US days following Shanquella’s death and no arrests have been made four months into the investigation.

“Mexican authorities have confirmed that they have completed their investigations. We’ve had the opportunity to review some of the package and it has been sent [to US officials]”, attorney Sue Ann Robinson, who is also representing the family, said on Friday, per WUSA9. “The ball is clearly in the United States court. The State Department, the Department of Justice, the ball is in your court.”

The attorney said that she travelled to Mexico, where she visited the resort where Shanquella died, the local police department and the Attorney General’s Office. She demanded that American officials now take jurisdiction.

Justice for Quella.

The NAACP DC Branch joined Attorney Benjamin Crump, Esq., Tamika Mallory and the family of Shanquella Robinson earlier today for a press conference calling for justice in the untimely death of Shanquella. #JusticeForShanquellaRobinson pic.twitter.com/jhLPx5DxL9 — NAACP DC BRANCH (@dcnaacp) March 3, 2023

Update????Attorneys Ben Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson to Demand Diplomatic Intervention by U.S. in Shanquella Robinson’s Death in Mexico

video credit @rolandsmartin

Support #rolandmartinunfiltered pic.twitter.com/GtVUDoasjC — Breaking Trends News (@btrendsnews) March 3, 2023

Shanquella Robinson was an ambitious and upstanding member of her community whose family is STILL awaiting justice for her death! We need @POTUS and the @StateDept to intervene and put pressure on the investigation into her killing! Her family deserves accountability! pic.twitter.com/8ZFXGXdF3U — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) March 3, 2023