It’s A Family Affair! Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, And Tina Knowles Attend ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Premiere

Blue Ivy, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Tina Knowles made it a family affair at the “Mufasa: The Lion King” premiere at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Blue Ivy and Beyoncé both stunned on the red carpet, radiating elegance in their shimmering gold dresses as they celebrated the highly anticipated film alongside their family.

Blue Ivy makes her big-screen debut in the prequel to the 2019 The Lion King. The 12-year-old voices Kiara, the daughter of Simba (voiced by Donald Glover) and Nala (voiced by Beyoncé).

In a recently released sneak peek, fans got a glimpse of Kiara listening intently to Rafiki (John Kani) as he shared the story of Mufasa’s (Aaron Pierre) rise from an orphaned cub to the legendary king of Pride Rock. The film also delves into Mufasa’s complex relationship with his brother, Scar, through emotional flashbacks.

After the premiere Beyoncé couldn’t help but praise her daughter.

“My gorgeous baby girl,” Beyoncé—who is costarring alongside Blue in the Lion King prequel—began on Instagram Dec. 9. “This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder.”

The movie features a star-studded cast, including Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen returning as Timon and Pumbaa, Tiffany Boone as Sarabi, and Anika Noni Rose and Keith David as Mufasa’s parents. Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays Taka, who later becomes Scar, with Thandiwe Newton and Lennie James voicing his parents.

Mufasa: The Lion King will hit theaters on December 20. Fans won’t have to wait long to see Blue Ivy’s big debut on the big screen!