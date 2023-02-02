'Fame' Star & Singer Irene Cara's Cause Of Death Weeks After Autopsy Was Completed

Irene Cara, the singer most known for her ’80s hits in “Flashdance” and “Fame”, died as a result of hypertension and high cholesterol.

via: Radar Online

A medical examiner in Pinellas County attributed her sudden passing to Arteriosclerotic and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease.

A few months back, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that her body was released to the funeral home that her loved ones selected after her death on November 25. At the time, we confirmed her posthumous examination was done and test results were underway.

She died age 63 inside her Florida home.

The Oscar-winning star’s publicist, Judith A. Moose, was first to break the tragic news.

“Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans,” the statement read. “She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.”