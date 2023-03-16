Exclusive: Tamar Braxton, Nivea & Evelyn Lozada Talk About Finding Love on The Dating Show 'Queens Court' [Video]

Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada and Nivea are no strangers to fame or dealing with love’s woes in the public eye. In the new Peacock dating show Queens Court, Tamar, Evelyn, and Nivea are looking for their forever kings. The trio of strong-willed and driven women have been unlucky in love and are hoping to change that on the show.

Executive produced by Will Packer and hosted by longtime star couple Rodney and Holly Robinson Peete. A desire to find a good man inspired them to jump at the opportunity to meet 21 prospective suitors in their search for “the one,” narrowing down the field through dates and conversation. They will have each other to lean on each other as they make some heavy decisions.

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Nivea was married to producer and singer The Dream, before the couple went their separate ways in 2007 before finalizing their divorce in 2008. She went on to date and later became engaged to rapper Lil Wayne before breaking off their engagement the following year.

Back in 2012, Lozada filed for divorce from former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, following a domestic violence dispute. He was arrested for allegedly head-butting Lozada during an argument. The incident led to their divorce and legal proceedings.

Braxton first married singer Darrell “DeVante Sing” Allamby from 2001 to 2003. She was also married to music producer Vince Herbert in 2008 before the couple filed for divorce in 2017 and finalized their split in 2019.

At this point in their lives, they know what they don’t want as well as what they do want in a man.

You will have to tune in to see their journey of love but for now: The Queens of “Queens Court” spill all the tea in an exclusive interview watch below.

You can watch all 10 episodes of Queens Court on Peacock starting March 16.