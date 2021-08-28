Exclusive: 'P-Valley' Star Ty Lepley Calls It Quits with Agent / Rumored Fiancé April King, Now Dating Miracle Watts [Photos + Video]

Could Ty Lepley be moving on?

Sources tell lovebscott.com exclusively that ‘P-Valley’ star Ty Lepley is ready to end things for good with longtime girlfriend (rumored fiancé) / ICM agent April King and move on with his ‘P-Valley’ season 2 love interest Miracle Watts.

Ty and Miracle are said to have started their whirlwind romance this past June, which coincides with the beginning of season 2 production.

It’s unclear why exactly his relationship with April ended, but according to our sources he told April that he did not want to be in a relationship with her any longer and that he was moving out. She’s the mother of both of his children — one of whom’s just 8-months old.

To our understanding, Ty, even though he was engaged, had bachelor pad in Circa LA in downtown, Los Angeles, but he also shared a home with April and their two kids in Sherman Oaks.

Regardless, it does appear via social media that he and Miracle Watts have been getting rather…cozy. If you recall, Miracle Watts was previously linked to Diddy..but clearly that’s over because she’s all boo’d up with Ty on her Instagram Stories.

In case you need a little tattoo reference…oh, wait, is that Ty AND Miracle? Appears so…

Here’s another clip of the two working out together.

We’ll just have to wait and see if their on-screen chemistry mirrors their off-screen chemistry — but from what we see, they’re definitely on! Although…at last year’s ‘P-Valley- season one wrap party, Ty showed up with one of the choreographers from the show and it appeared that THEY were very much an item.

Only time will tell…

Update: Sources close to Ty Lepley have responded to our story. They say Ty actually left April last year.