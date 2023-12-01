  1. Home
Exclusive: Mia and Gordon See a Therapist to Try and Save Their Marriage in 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Sneak Peek [Video]

December 01, 2023 9:51 AM PST

Mia Thornton and husband Gordon can’t seem to figure out their new work-life balance in this week’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac.’

In this episode preview available exclusively via lovebscott.com, Mia and Gordon go see a therapist to try and work out their marital issues.

Later in the episode, Ashley attempts to combat rising tensions in the group with a trip,  Mia and Robyn bond over recent personal struggles, and the rift between Wendy and Nneka widens as new claims and questions arise.

Check out this exclusive sneak peek below:

Tags:GordonMia ThorntonThe Real Housewives of Potomac