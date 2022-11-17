'Kandi & the Gang' Canceled at Bravo [Exclusive Details]

Kandi Burrus has announced that ‘Kandi & the Gang’ has been canceled.

Back in September, sources exclusively told lovebscott.com that the show wouldn’t be moving forward due to ‘low interest’ at Bravo and subpar ratings.

We reached out to Kandi for comment at the time, however she said she wasn’t ready to speak on it.

“Honestly I’m not ready to give any statement. I really haven’t put my thoughts into words. I have not written a statement,” said Kandi. “All I can say is that I really love our show ‘Kandi And The Gang’ & everyone in it. I feel like it deserves a second season. People ask me about the show every day. There will be a lot of disappointed fans. I’m disappointed.”

Despite the cancelation, things aren’t slowing down anytime soon for Kandi or Todd. They’re both producers on ‘The Piano Lesson’ — which is currently on Broadway — and Kandi’s filming the new season of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ while gearing up to premiere yet another show on Bravo with her Xscape groupmates.

The still-untitled limited series is set for this winter and will follow Xscape and SWV on the heels of their epic ‘Verzuz’ performance — despite Kandi and Xscape member LaTocha Scott currently being at odds.

Are you said to see ‘Kandi & The Gang’ go?