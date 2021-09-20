Exclusive: Former Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross Joins 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' for Season 14 [Photos + Video]

There’s a new Housewife joining ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast.

Sources tell lovebscott.com that Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross is joining the ladies for season 14.

This isn’t Sanya’s first foray into reality television. Back in 2013, Sanya and her husband — former NFL cornerback Aaron Ross — had their own reality show ‘Sanya’s Glam & Gold‘ on WE TV.

Our sources say Sanya’s preparing to film with the cast, whether or not she’ll become an actual ‘Housewife’ or an official friend of the show depends on how well she performs (similar to how things played out with Falynn Guobadia). Production has every intention of offering her a full-time Housewife position if she does well.

Back in July, lovebscott.com exclusively revealed that ‘RHOA’ casting was in ‘shambles’ and that Porsha Williams was likely not returning.

“The network loves Porsha and wants her to stay, but Porsha reportedly doesn’t want to deal with the negativity surrounding her soon-to-be husband. Her concern is that, for example, producers and/or the other ladies will bring other women to the show that Simon has allegedly been involved with.”

We also revealed that Cynthia Bailey was likely out, Shereé Whitfield was likely in, and that Marlo Hampton was ‘seriously’ in the running for a peach.

It’ll be interesting to see how Sanya fits in with the rest of the ladies when filming begins, but she certainly checks all of the boxes we were told production wanted. This late in the game, they really have no choice but to add her if they intend to bring any ‘new blood’ into the show. They were already forced to keep Drew Sidora for that very reason.

“Production is aggressively interviewing new prospects in hopes of filling all seven slots. They’re specifically looking for ladies with husbands and/or significant others.”

As always, we’ll keep you up to date on the latest developments from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’