Exclusive: Your First Look at the 'Married to Medicine' Season 10 Reunion Is Here [Video] | lovebscott.com

Get ready love muffins! We have your exclusive first look at the ‘Married to Medicine’ season 10 reunion.

Host Andy Cohen reflects on some of the season’s biggest moments as the ladies come together (and face off) in the three-part ‘Married to Medicine’ reunion.

In the explosive ‘Married to Medicine’ reunion trailer exclusively premiering via lovebscott.com, tensions are high among the ladies — and their husbands!

New cast member Phaedra seems to be in the hot seat and has to defend her position in the group.

We also get a few glimpses of Heavenly and Sweet Tea going toe-to-toe.

As if Quad’s relationship with the group wasn’t already fractured, she breaks down in tears as it seems to cross a point of no return. Is her attempt to make amends too little, too late?

Sweet Tea makes some serious accusations against Heavenly and Damon.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Alicia joins the ladies and defends her husband. The men arrive on stage and Kema is asked to explain himself.

As the reunion wraps, Phaedra’s ex-husband Apollo Nida joins the cast on stage and reveals what the last five years have been like for him.

Dr. Simone and Dr. Jackie are put to the test over Dr. Heavenly’s meddling and the truth finally comes out about Dr. G and Phaedra.

Get into the explosive reunion trailer below!

The ‘Married to Medicine’ season 10 finale airs Sunday, Feb. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Married to Medicine”?is produced by FremantleMedia North America and developed by Purveyors of Pop. Matt Anderson, Nate Green, Mariah Huq, James Knox, Paul Yuan, Esther Frank and James Smith-Hill serve as executive producers.