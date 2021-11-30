Exclusive: Everything We Know About 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 14 So Far

Filming for ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 14 is finally well underway and the ladies are already getting down to business!

Sources exclusively tell lovebscott.com that there are a few brewing feuds that we’ll see unfold in front of the cameras.

For starters, Drew Sidora and returning housewife Sheree Whitfield have already gotten into it — and we hear Sheree ate her right on up!

We also hear that Drew and newbie Sanya Ross-Richards have gotten into it.

It’s not all drama with Drew, however. Now that Porsha Williams is out of the mix, Drew is said to be cozying up to Kenya Moore and is trying to develop a friendship.

Speaking of Kenya — she and Marlo ended season 13 on good terms, but according to our sources they’ve already gotten into a tiff as well.

You may have heard the news that Sheree’s boyfriend Tyrone sent a cease and desist to Bravo, demanding the network delete whatever footage they have of him. Well, production is NOT happy with Sheree for promising them a storyline and delivering a headache instead. It’s a good thing her contract is in place, but the drama could result in Sheree having less screen time.

This season should be interesting! As always, we here lovebscott.com have our our ears to the streets and will always give you the real tea on what’s going down in Atlanta.