Exclusive! B. Scott Talks with Kym Whitley & Lena Waithe About Their New Audible Original Comedy ’KYM’ [Listen]

Audible’s star-studded original series “KYM” is bringing something fresh and hilarious to the podcast space.

The series is co-created by Lena Waithe under the overall development deal between Hillman Grad and Audible, and Mark Alton Brown serves as head writer.

“KYM” features an all-star cast including Sherri Shepherd, David A. Arnold, Jess Hilarious, Jenifer Lewis, and Oscar-nominated actress Cynthia Erivo with original music composed by multiple Grammy Award-winning artist Wyclef Jean. Set in Los Angeles, Kym follows the fictionalized story of Kym Wilson, a single, middle-aged stand-up comic and actress trying to keep her Hollywood star rising while simultaneously raising a young boy left on her doorstep.

As Kym balances showbiz demands with her son’s growing needs—and while her child’s biological mom keeps popping in and out of their lives—a hard-to-shake romance creeps back into her heart.

The project is in good company with Audible’s robust slate of comedy originals, including Summer in Argyle, Middlespace: The Rebels Attack, And Then The Other Side Attacks As Well, Hot White Heist, Hit Job, Escape From Virtual Island, A Total Switch Show, Operation Cordelia and more.

Click here to listen to “KYM,”

Play B. Scott’s Interview with Lena and Kym below.