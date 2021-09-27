‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is adding another lady to the mix.

Lovebscott.com can exclusively report that Rozina Negusei — wife of singer/entrepreneur Akon — is set to tape with the ladies for season 14.

Over the weekend, it was rumored that Tomeka Thiam (who says she is also legally married to Akon) would be joining the show — however she quickly refuted those reports via Instagram.

Leave it to lovebscott.com to — once again — come and clean up the mess. Sources exclusively tell lovebscott.com that Rozina is set to join the show and is good friends with returning ‘housewife’ Sheree Whitfield.

As far as the legality of who’s really legally married to Akon — that’s beyond us.

What we do know, however, is that Akon and Rozina have two young kids together.

Back in 2013, he was ordered to pay Rozina $5,000 per month in child support. Akon also makes makes six other child support payments to other women…but that’s a different story.

It’s unclear what Rozina’s role on the show will be — but only time (and filming) will tell! She’s not the only new face joining ‘RHOA’ this season.

As lovebscott.com exclusively reported, former Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross will also be in the mix.