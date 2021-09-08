Ex-District Attorney Charged in Ahmaud Arbery Case Arrested [Photo]

A former Georgia district attorney has been booked on charges linked to her alleged mishandling of the case of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was pursued and gunned down as he jogged last year.

On Wednesday morning (Sept. 8), ex-Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson was booked into the Glynn County Sheriff’s office. She was later released from the Glynn County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

As REVOLT previously reported, Johnson was indicted on counts of obstruction and violations of oath by a public officer last week. She violated her role as prosecutor when she illustrated “favor and affection to Greg McMichael” — who worked in her office for three decades before his 2019 retirement — and failed “to treat Arbery and his family fairly and with dignity.”

Last year, McMichael and his son Travis violently chased and attacked Arbery as he jogged. Their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan allegedly used his truck to block the jogger from escaping. After a scuffle ensued, Arbery was fatally shot by Travis, who allegedly called him a racial slur while standing over his dying body.

Once the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case, the McMichaels were charged with felony murder. Bryan, who recorded footage of the shooting, is also facing the same charge, although he contends he was just a witness. All men are also facing hate crime charges for the shooting.

“Yesterday was a very huge win,” Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother, told reporters last week after the indictment was announced. “I’m speechless. Unfortunately, Ahmaud is not here with us today. But losing Ahmaud, it will change some things here in the state of Georgia.”

If found guilty of violating her oath, Johnson could face one to five years in prison. She could also face up to one year behind bars if she is convicted of the obstruction charge.

NEW MUG SHOT: Former Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson, 49, has been arrested and booked for violation of oath and obstruction in the Ahmaud Arbery murder case. She was indicted by a grand jury last week. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/Aatu2WSVAI — Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) September 8, 2021

Lock everyone involved in the murder up.