Ex-Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Set to Join Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are hiring Ime Udoka as their next head coach.

ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Monday. Back in September, Udoka, who led Boston to the 2022 NBA Finals in his first and only season as head coach, was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 NBA season after it was discovered that he had a consensual, improper relationship with a team staffer.

ESPN Sources: Ime Udoka has agreed to a deal to become the next Houston Rockets coach. pic.twitter.com/xhcDRDfnNJ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 24, 2023

Earlier this month, the Rockets fired head coach Stephen Silas after three years in Houston, where he led to the team to a 58-177 record.

Prior to leading Boston to a 51-31 record and a trip to last year’s Finals, Udoka was an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs following a career in the NBA that spanned over a decade.

Udoka was suspended in September after the Celtics found that he’d had a consensual relationship with a female in the organization. The unidentified woman subsequently alleged that Udoka made “unwanted comments” toward her. Said comments resulted in the Celtics initiating an investigation that led to Ime’s season-long suspension.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” Ime said at the time. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”