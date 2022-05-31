Ewan McGregor Calls Out Those Sending Moses Ingram Racist Messages: 'There's No Place for Racism' [Video]

Ewan McGregor has co-star Moses Ingram‘s back and is defending her against racist messages from angry ‘Star Wars’ fans.

via JJ:

The 51-year-old actor shared a message on the official Star Wars accounts.

“It seems that some of the fan base has decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist [direct messages]. I heard some of them this morning, and it just broke my heart,” he said.

Ewan went on, saying that “Moses is a brilliant actor. She is a brilliant woman. And she is absolutely amazing in this series. She brings so much to the series, she brings so much to the franchise. And it just sickened me to my stomach that this had been happening.”

“I just want to say as the lead actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses. We love Moses. And if you’re sending her bullying messages, you’re no Star Wars fan in my mind. There’s no place for racism in this world. And I totally stand with Moses.”

See his message below.

A personal message from Ewan McGregor. pic.twitter.com/rJSDmj663K — Star Wars (@starwars) June 1, 2022