Every Song From Kendrick Lamar’s New Album Has Entered The ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was one of the year’s most anticipated albums. Now that it’s out, it has unsurprisingly dominated the charts, landing at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the biggest streaming week of 2022.

via: Billboard

The set soars in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 295,500 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate – the biggest weekly total for an album this year. Lamar lands his fourth No. 1 on the chart, following 2015’s To Pimp a Butterfly, 2016’s untitled unmastered. and 2017’s DAMN.

Lamar concurrently sends all 18 tracks from the new release onto the Billboard Hot 100, plus his non-album single “The Heart Part 5.” Of those 19 entries, four debut in the top 10: “N95” (No. 3); “Die Hard,” with Blxst and Amanda Reifer (No. 5); “Silent Hill,” with Kodak Black (No. 7); and “United In Grief” (No. 8). Lamar ups his career total to 12 top 10 hits on the chart.

With his sixth week at No. 1 on the Artist 100, Lamar passes Future for the third-longest reign among rappers, after Drake (36 weeks) and Post Malone (14).

Meanwhile, the only other artists to have charted more than 13 songs are Drake, with the aforementioned 2021 release and with 2018’s Scorpion; Post Malone, who landed 14 tracks with 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding and 2018’s Beerbongs & Bentleys; and Lil Uzi Vert, who got 13 Eternal Atake tracks on the list in 2020. For a full list of Kendrick’s Mr. Morale Hot 100 rankings, see below courtesy of Billboard.com.

Hot 100 Rank, Title:

No. 3, “N95”

No. 5, “Die Hard,” with Blxst & Amanda Reifer

No. 7, “Silent Hill,” with Kodak Black

No. 8, “United in Grief”

No. 11, “Father Time,” feat. Sampha

No. 13, “Rich Spirit”

No. 16, “We Cry Together,” with Taylour Paige

No. 19, “Worldwide Steppers”

No. 20, “Count Me Out”

No. 22, “Purple Hearts,” with Summer Walker & Ghostface Killah

No. 23, “Savior,” with Baby Keem & Sam Dew

No. 33, “Rich (Interlude)”

No. 40, “Mr. Morale,” with Tanna Leone

No. 41, “Crown”

No. 47, “Auntie Diaries”

No. 51, “Savior (Interlude)”

No. 55, “Mirror”

No. 59, “Mother I Sober,” feat. Beth Gibbons

No. 77, “The Heart Part 5” (down from its No. 15 debut)