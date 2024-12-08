Home > NEWS

Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter Shaniece Hairston Welcomes Son With Rapper The Game

BY: Walker

Published 10 hours ago

Earlier this summer, fans speculated that The Game fathered a child with Evelyn Lozada’s daughter Shaniece Hairston, but no one could really make head or tails of it… Until now.

Evelyn shared big family news on Friday, revealing that her daughter, Shaniece, welcomed a baby with The Game.

The former “Basketball Wives” star posted a photo of the gorgeous newborn with the following caption: “This little blue-eyed angel made me a grandma, and I’m forever grateful!”

“You’ve brought so much joy into my life that words can’t even explain. I love you more than anything, Blaze Taylor! #GrandmaLove #ForeverGrateful #BlazeTaylor.”

The 48-year-old reality TV personality also tagged her daughter and the rapper.

The image she shared was first posted by The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor. After uploading the photo, the 45-year-old wrote, “Beautiful baby boy overload. ‘Blaze Taylor’ I love you son.”

Hairston, 31, a content creator and yoga instructor, gave birth to the baby boy in October. She initially revealed the big news during an interview with Life & Style Weekly in November. However, at the time, she didn’t reveal the identity of the baby’s father.

While speaking to the news outlet, she talked about her journey through motherhood and how she’s been bonding with her son.

“I do not wanna leave him. I obviously make it to the gym or I’ve been making it to the gym, but that’s good for me, you know, and to come back to him,” she said.

“But just major bonding, major skin to skin. If I leave him with my mom and I go to the gym, I’m like, ‘Is he OK? Did he eat? Did he sleep? Is he sleeping?’ … They tell you it’s like a love that you can’t describe and a journey.”

The Game previously welcomed son King Justice, 17, in April 2007 and daughter California “Cali” Dream, 14, in August 2010 with ex-fianceé Tiffney Cambridge.

He also shares 21-year-old son Harlem with ex Aleska Jordan.

