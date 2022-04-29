Evelyn Lozada Claps Back At Joe Budden For Comparing Her Case To Megan Thee Stallion Drama [Photo + Video]

Joe Budden discussed Megan Thee Stallion’s recent interview with Gayle King on his podcast, ‘The Joe Budden Podcast,’ and had a lot to say.

via: AceShowbiz

Evelyn Lozada wants Joe Budden to leave her alone. The “Basketball Wives” star has hit back at the rapper/podcaster after he appeared to compare Evelyn and her ex-husband Chad Ochocinco’s domestic violence to shooting drama involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.

In a new episode of his podcast “The Joe Budden Podcast”, Joe shared his two cents on Megan speaking on the case in an interview with Gayle King on “Good Morning America”. He called it “disgusting,” noting that the “WAP” hitmaker needed to talk with a hip-hop outlet.

He also claimed it’s unfair that Megan could easily talk about the shooting, while Tory had to face consequences for speaking up. The Canadian emcee was arrested and released on $350,000 bail for violating the order of protection placed against him in the assault case.

“There is such thing as victim bullying,” Joe said in the episode. He later brought Evelyn and Chad, who was arrested and charged with domestic battery in August 2012 following an altercation with Evelyn, into the topic. He said, “For years, anytime his name came up, she popped up. I had nothing to do with her, but she popped up and said, ‘Hey, he did this.’ ”

He went on to say, “It didn’t matter the rehabilitation he did. It didn’t matter that changes that he’s made, the apologies, both public and private.” He continued, “For the next 7, 8, 9, 10 years, every time I do something positive, you’re gonna pop up with this victim story, and you are the victim, so I don’t take that way, but that’s bullying.”

Evelyn caught wind of the comments after The Shade Room posted a clip of the episode on Instagram. Not happy with the remarks, the reality TV star wrote in a comment, “You should of used yourself as an example & kept us the f**k out of it!! FOH!” Meanwhile, Joe clarified his comments. “We were discussing reactive abuse, not ‘seemingly’ comparing situations….,” he shared. “prayers to everyone involved.”

In the interview, Megan detailed the July 2020 incident in which Tory allegedly shot her in the leg. “It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s, like, normal friend stuff. It shouldn’t have got this crazy,” the Houston native recalled.

“So I get out of the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, b***h.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared,” the Grammy-winning raptress continued. The Hot Girl Summer went on saying that she “was really scared” at that time “because [she] have never been shot at before.”