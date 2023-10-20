Evelyn Lozada Announces Split from Fiancé Lavon Lewis

After falling in love on Queens Court, Evelyn Lozada has ended her engagement with LaVon Lewis.

via: BET

While speaking to Us Weekly, the reality star confirmed their separation. They met on the Queens Court dating show and got engaged on her birthday in December 2022. According to Lozada, pulling the plug on their relationship was “the right thing to do.”

The Basketball Wives star revealed their lack of compatibility led them to go their separate ways.

“Things went so fast. Six months later we were engaged, and I just felt a little bit of a disconnect. And the distance he lives in Atlanta, that was another thing that was really, really difficult,” she told the outlet. “[He] and I are from two different places. I’m from the Bronx, New York. He’s from Alabama. So, there was a little disconnect there too.”

She continued, “He has a son that is, I believe, in his first year of high school or going to high school. It was a lot of moving parts and it just started becoming difficult, and I was just like, ‘I don’t want to keep this going just for the world.’”

Additionally, Lozada believes the short six-week production schedule on Queen Court’s was not the ideal environment to forge a solid relationship.

“Everything’s going fast,” she told Us. “You’re asking 1,000,001 questions when you’re dating these different guys on the show. And we tried to spend as much time as we could. He would travel here to L.A. at least once a month.”

For her, if it “doesn’t feel a hundred percent, it just doesn’t feel a hundred percent.”

Maybe it’s something in the water, but the synchrony of Lozada and Lewis’s split comes on the heels of another big breakup. Last month, Tamar Braxton and her fiancé JR Robinson called it quits. They fell in love on the set of Queen’s Court, then got engaged during the show’s finale episode.

To get a front-row seat of Lozada and Lewis’s fractured relationship, tune into the latest season of the Basketball Wives.

“Last episode, I was crying with Shaunie [O’Neal] at her event because that was the beginning of the end of my relationship with him,” she explained. “We’re really good friends. We still work together.”

Although they have closed this chapter in their lives together, there is no bad blood between the exes.

“I hope he finds an amazing woman. I’ll be at his wedding. He is a great person,” she said. “I’m just happy that he’s not bitter or we’re not in a negative space. I feel like all breakups don’t have to end up like that.”