Estelle Harris, Seinfeld Star and Toy Story Voice Actress, Dead at 93

The actress’ family announced her death in a statement to Deadline on Saturday.

“It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 p.m.,” her son Glen Harris shared.

“Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy, and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her,” he continued.

Harris was famous for playing Jason Alexander‘s character’s mother Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld, as well as Mrs. Potato Head in the latter three Toy Story films. Additionally, she was well-known for her parts in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Tarzan II, The Pinocchio Shop, and many more iconic voice roles and commercials.

Alexander mourned his late TV mom with a Twitter tribute Saturday night, writing, “One of my favorite people has passed – my tv mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always.”

Harris was born Estelle Nussbaum on April 4, 1928, in Manhattan, and got her start in Hollywood in Looking Up and then Once Upon a Time in America before landing a 3-episode gig on Night Court. She was married to her late husband Sy Harris from 1953 until his death in January 2021.

She is survived by three children — Eric, Glen, and Taryn — three grandsons, and a great-grandson.

RIP.