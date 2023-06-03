Erykah Badu Calls Blueface A 'Trash' For Shooting With Pregnant Women Amid Chrisean Rock Drama [Photos]

Erykah Badu took to the streets of Instagram and called Blueface “trash.”

via: AceShowbiz

On Thursday, June 1, the 26-year-old shared a clip on set at a music video shoot for “BDD” that showed him rapping in front of four pregnant women. He captioned it, “I’m in n out a bih life I’m not Oscar proud.”

Catching wind of the post, Erykah re-shared it on her Instagram Story. She was not holding back when it came to insulting the California emcee as she wrote, “He’s trash. Universe do your thing.”

Blueface himself is currently expecting his first child with his on-and-off girlfriend, Chrisean Rock. It’s unclear whether they are still together, but a video surfacing online showed Chrisean declaring that she agreed to link with another man. She also took a maternity shoot alone.

In response, Blueface commented, “That’s y she get treated the way she get treated, adding a crying laughing emoji.” Meanwhile, on Twitter, he showed love to her first baby mama Jaidyn Alexis, with whom he share two children.

“Let’s keep showing love to Jaidyn tho that’s really a solid female fr might have to marry her that one really mine fr,” Blueface wrote on the bluebird app. “Don’t worry about it tho ima make y’all look up to jaidyn just like I made y’all look up to the last one.”

Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, also made it clear that Jaidyn is his priority. “Jaidyn my main anything else is a side don’t ever confuse that or play with her name on sY,” he penned in a follow-up post.