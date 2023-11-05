Erika Jayne's 'Bet It All on Blonde' Spinoff Coming Spring 2024 to Bravo

Erika Janye’s ‘Bet It All on Blonde’ series has officially been announced.

The two-part documentary follows ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star as she prepares to kickoff her Las Vegas residency.

Through a compilation of formal interviews and observational footage, the documentary chronicles the lead-up to Erika’s show-stopping Las Vegas debut, set against the backdrop of a deeply personal narrative that sees her take the biggest gamble yet when she bets it all on herself.

Looking to reclaim her life both personally and professionally, the stakes could not be higher for Erika in the wake of her tumultuous separation and ongoing legal battles. With their sights set on her upcoming residency at the famed House of Blues in Las Vegas, Erika and her tight-knit team must navigate the challenges that come with putting on a show of this scale.

Their frenzied six-week run-up to opening night sees them tackle every detail – from putting together songs and choreography, to nailing down wardrobe and glam, and countless rehearsals – all while working against the realities of budget constraints and a ticking clock. With no shortage of backstage drama, tensions run high under the pressure to deliver a show with potential for an extended run.

‘Bet It All on Blonde’ will premiere spring 2024. Check out the first-look teaser below.