Erika Jayne Wants Andy Cohen to Keep The Same Energy with Kyle Richards over Mauricio Umansky Split at 'RHOBH' Reunion [Video]

Erika Jayne is ready for her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kyle Richards to be ‘eviscerated’ at the show’s reunion next week.

While appearing on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Wednesday, January 17, Erika seemingly put her co-star on blast.

In the episode, Erika suggested that she wanted to see Kylie being put in the hot seat at the upcoming season 13 reunion and grilled about her marital issue with Mauricio Umansky. “Where does that leave us with the Kyle and Mauricio [Umansky] thing?” she asked Andy.

When the host responded, “About? About… like?” Erika said, “Talking about our real lives.” Andy then told her that Kyle had answered questions about her marriage during her appearance on “WWHL”, but Erika didn’t seem to think it’s enough.

“As somebody who got eviscerated, I would like to see everybody get the same treatment,” Erika noted. Denying having bad blood with Kyle, the “XXPEN$IVE” singer said, “I love her. She’s a dear friend of mine. But fair is fair.” Last season, Erika was grilled over her involvement in her ex-husband Thomas Girardi’s fraud case.

Upon watching the new clip, fans showed agreement with Erika. “i would love to see kyle on the true hot seat, it would be interesting to see her sweat for once in a reunion and dealing with something other than sisters drama,” one fan commented. Another said, “I cannot believe that I am agreeing with EJ but I am – come on Kyle its your turn. BE HONEST.”

Meanwhile, Kyle got candid about her relationship with Mauricio in a recent episode of “RHOBH”. “I feel like every time I go to one of these events, there’s a lot of whispering and watching Mauricio and me,” she admitted in a confessional in the Wednesday, January 17 of the Bravo series. “Which feels really strange. They’re analyzing every more or hand gesture. It’s very weird.”

The episode saw the pair attending a charity gala in April, three months before they announced that they went separate ways after 27 years of marriage. The episode additionally saw Kyle taking issues with the realtor skipping the celebration of life she held for her late best friend Lorene Shea.

“Would it have meant something to me if all of a sudden he showed up at the event for Lorene?” Kyle asked. “Of course it would have. He was close with her also.”

Kyle previously revealed that the “Dancing with the Stars” alum’s social media behavior contributed to the issues in their marriage. “Liking people’s photos, following people-you don’t do that,” she said at the time. “Mo gets a lots of DMs from women. They don’t care that he’s married. And they’re always the aggressor. It just makes you realize there’s a lot of f**king a**holes out there.”

