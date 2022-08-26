Erika Jayne Denies ‘Hiring Bots to Attack Jax,’ Garcelle Beauvais’ Son [Photos]

Erika Jayne is clearing a few things up.

via: Page Six

“I did not hire bots to attack Jax,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 51, wrote on a black-and-white Instagram Story on Friday.

The controversial reality TV star further claimed that she offered to apologize to Jax in person after she drunkenly cursed him out in a July episode.

“I want everyone to know this,” she wrote. “When I apologized to Garcelle for yelling at Jax, I also told her I would apologize to him in person. But that did not make the edit. All the women saw me say this.”

Jayne had faced major backlash after she screamed at the 14-year-old to “get the f–k out” of his mom’s 55th birthday party. Shortly after, the “Pretty Mess” singer apologized to Beauvais.

Jayne previously told the former model that she took “full responsibility” for “s–t talking and treating the kids like they were adults,” referring to Jax and his twin, Jaid.

“But I will say this, it didn’t come from a bad place, it wasn’t vicious, it was just wrong,” Jayne added.

The two have since had an on-again-off-again friendship, but Jayne made it clear that the rumors she hired bots to target Jax were false.

Earlier this week, Jax posted several “racist” comments he received from Instagram users amid in his mom’s feuds with her “RHOBH” co-stars – namely with Lisa Rinna, Diana Jenkins and Jayne.

“I’m a f–king 14 year old leave me alone please,” he captioned a video that showcased all the comments that called the Beauvais family “immigrants” and accused his mom of “using race.”

“You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy, [Michael Nilon]. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you’ll deal with us,” one shocking message read.

Regardless of the feuds occurring on the hit Bravo show, the “RHOBH” cast all reposted a statement Bravo released condemning the comments.

“We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son,” the statement read. “We urge our viewers and social media followers to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric.”

Jax also spoke out on the comments via his mom’s Instagram Story on Wednesday and pleaded to be treated like a “normal kid,” as he “did not sign for this show” or “have anything to do with the show’s drama.”

Beauvais has since shared her gratitude for those who have spoken out in support of their family.

“just want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone that has been supportive of Jax and me it means the world,” Beauvais tweeted on Wednesday.