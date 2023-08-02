Erika Jayne Credits Menopause for Weight Loss, Not Ozempic: ‘I Did It Hormonally’

Erika Jayne denied using diabetes drug Ozmepic to lose weight on Tuesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” crediting menopause instead.

via: US Weekly

Jayne, 52, was a guest on the Tuesday, August 1, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, showing off her slim figure in a black tank top and matching pants. When host Andy Cohen quipped that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was “looking like a whisper of herself,” Jayne addressed her weight loss.

“Yes, I did come down in weight and I did it hormonally,” she claimed, to which Cohen, 55, teased, “Not Ozempic-ally?”

Jayne said that “going through menopause” was the root cause — but fellow WWHL guest Jackie Hoffman was skeptical. “Who loses weight in menopause?” the Feud alum, 62, wondered.

Despite Hoffman and Cohen’s disbelief, Jayne asserted that her weight loss was natural. She also pointed out that she didn’t want the discussion about body image to “trigger anybody” at home. “We have this conversation in Beverly Hills and we have a cast member with an eating disorder,” she said, referring to costar Crystal Kung Minkoff, who has been candid about her struggle with bulimia.

Jayne has been noticeably trim this summer — and she isn’t the only Housewife to spark Ozempic speculation. Kyle Richards has frequently denied using the drug, which is intended for patients with type 2 diabetes.