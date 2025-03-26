Erika Jayne, Bozoma Saint John Shade Garcelle Beauvais for Quitting ‘RHOBH’ After Explosive Reunion

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Garcelle Beauvais’ former costars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had plenty to say about her exit from the hit Bravo series.

During Tuesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Andy Cohen asked the two “Housewives” what they thought about the actress’s social media announcement.

Jayne and Saint John simply stared and smiled at the Bravo host, who implored them to answer.

“Ladies? You have no thoughts on it? Neither of you?” Cohen asked them.

After Jayne and Saint John urged each other to “say something,” the former chief marketing officer of Netflix, 48, told Cohen, “Look, I am disappointed that she is departing [after the reunion]. I wish she would have stuck around to work out another season.”

The “Pretty Mess” singer, 53, immediately jumped in, saying she knew Beauvais, 58, would quit the show after she stormed out of the Season 14 reunion and refused to take a cast photo.

“That is a clear indication that I am leaving,” she insisted after suggesting that the “Jamie Foxx Show” alum had already told the rest of the cast she was quitting two weeks ago.

“I didn’t know that she quit!” Cohen, 56, told Jayne. “When she left the reunion, I wasn’t totally sure. She and I had a conversation here last week.”

Early Tuesday morning, Beauvais announced via Instagram that she was hanging up her diamond after five seasons.

“Hey guys! So I have some news. I’ve decided to leave ‘Beverly Hills.’ It’s been a wild ride — I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened. But it’s been a ride nevertheless,” she said in a video.

The “Coming to America” actress — who is a mom to son Oliver, 34, and twins Jaid and Jax, 17 — then revealed that one of the reasons she was leaving was “my family … my boys.”

“Their last year of high school is next year, and I want to be a part of that, and Jaid is starting a new career, and I want to be a part of that, too,” she continued before thanking Cohen, Bravo, NBCUniversal, the rest of the cast and her fans.

“It means a lot, and I hope you guys will continue on this journey with me. It’s not goodbye; it’s see you later. So, see you later,” she said.

Shortly after her announcement, Bravo dropped the trailer for the Season 14 reunion, in which fans got to see the moment Beauvais decided to quit.

After being called “not interesting” by Jayne and slammed by Dorit Kemsley for suggesting that her October 2021 robbery was orchestrated, the former “The Real” co-host stormed off the set.

“I am just so f–ing sick of it,” she could be heard telling her glam team. “I can’t be friends with people like that. I don’t trust them. They’re all f–king a–holes.”

Beauvais made history by becoming the first black woman to hold a diamond when she joined the show during its 10th season in 2020.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.

via: Page Six