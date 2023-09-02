Erica Mena Fired from ‘Love and Hip Hop’ After Using Racist Insults During Heated Altercation with Spice [Video]

Erica Mena’s mouth finally did her in.

The reality star has been fired from ‘Love and Hip Hop’ after hurling racist insults towards cast member Spice during a heated altercation.

The altercation played out during last week’s episode. After Spice made some unsavory comments about Erica’s relationship with her son, Erica responded by turning up and calling Spice a “monkey.”

? | Things went LOW between Erica Mena and Spice on the most recent episode of ‘Love & Hip Hop.’ After Spice suggested Erica’s own son hates her, Erica proceeded to call her a “monkey” who should have died. ? pic.twitter.com/mpHFxc1euc — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) August 30, 2023

‘Love and Hip Hop’ issued a statement, saying the aftermath of Erica’s racist comments will play out through the rest of this season and that she won’t return for next season.

Take a look:

