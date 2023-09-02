  1. Home
Erica Mena Fired from ‘Love and Hip Hop’ After Using Racist Insults During Heated Altercation with Spice [Video]

September 02, 2023 8:26 AM PST

Erica Mena’s mouth finally did her in.

The reality star has been fired from ‘Love and Hip Hop’ after hurling racist insults towards cast member Spice during a heated altercation.

The altercation played out during last week’s episode. After Spice made some unsavory comments about Erica’s relationship with her son, Erica responded by turning up and calling Spice a “monkey.”

‘Love and Hip Hop’ issued a statement, saying the aftermath of Erica’s racist comments will play out through the rest of this season and that she won’t return for next season.

