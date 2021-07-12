  1. Home
Erica Mena Allegedly Got Caught Trolling Cyn Santana From A Fake Page [Photos + Video]

July 12, 2021 1:29 PM PST

Oh boy, this Erica Mena drama just keeps on getting spicier. Erica alleged burner account that was used to leave hateful comments against Cyn Santana has been exposed.

via: Hot97

A blog site named @glocktopocikz pointed out a particular page on social media has been making negative comments about Cyn “for years.”

Erica “got caught” because the social media handle (@gunner2582) that she allegedly used from the fake page, is now the name of her newborn son, @legendbrians. Since the messages were never deleted, the posts that made negative comments about Cyn now say Erica’s son’s name, which is how people figured it out.

Take a look at screenshots:

The Jasmine Brand points out, Cyn joined Love & Hip Hop: New York in season four as Erica’s love interest. Things didn’t work out between them, and they had a bad breakup the following season. Cyn accused Erica of hitting her. Take a look at a throwback clip:

This is what social media is saying:

The hateful comments were not deleted from the old @gunner2582 page, even after it was changed to Erica Mena’s baby name. You can still scroll through and see some of the comments that were left for Cyn Santana.

