Enes Kanter Calls Out LeBron James Over ‘Ridiculous’ Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine [Photos + Video]

Vaccination status has been the dominant narrative as the 2021-22 NBA season slowly gets off the ground. Every team hosted media days last week and just about every player was asked about whether or not they’re vaccinated.

via: Complex

When asked about LeBron’s decision to not urge other NBA players to get vaccinated, Kanter didn’t shy away from criticizing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

“When I heard it, I was very disappointed, and it’s ridiculous,” Kanter said. “Obviously, LeBron James, he’s one of the faces of the league, and he should be the first one to go out there and say, ‘Listen, everyone. I got the vaccine, and I’m encouraging everyone, my community, everyone, basketball fans, non-basketball fans and sports fans are just going out there and get this vaccine, so we can save other lives.’”

Kanted continued, “When I heard that, I just couldn’t believe it. But I hope he can educate himself about this vaccination and inspire and encourage other people around him.”

Kanter’s comments arrive just a few days after LeBron revealed that he was initially skeptical about getting the shot, but did make sure that he and his family got vaccinated. He added that he did not want to be a “public advocate” for the coronavirus vaccine.

“I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family,” LeBron told reporters. “We’re talking about individual bodies. We’re not talking about something political or racism or police brutality,” James added. “I don’t think I personally should get involved in what other people do for their bodies and livelihoods.

At the time of writing, 95% of NBA players are vaccinated.