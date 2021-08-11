Employee Shot and Killed at Los Angeles Shoe Palace [Photos + Video]

A man was shot and killed at the Shoe Palace store in the Fairfax district Wednesday, police

said.

via: Complex

Several firsthand accounts of the incident on social media describe a shooting at the Shoe Palace location on Melrose and Genesee Avenue.

UPDATE: Melrose Ave Remains Closed To Traffic At Ogden and at Spaulding As Investigators Piece Together What Exactly Occurred. pic.twitter.com/InGY4Tv2Ss — Melrose Action (@melroseaction) August 11, 2021

Details are still emerging from the scene, but several nearby sources are alleging that an adult male was killed as a result of the shooting. Local affiliate ABC7 confirms the social media posts, stating the shooting took place just before 12:30 pm PT.

Person Fatally Shot in Mid City West @CitizenApp Melrose Ave & N Genesee Ave 12:32:10 PM PDT

Sources on the scene have confirmed with Complex that the deceased was a Shoe Palace employee.

The suspect, who is alleged to have fled the scene in a vehicle, has not been taken into custody.

Shoe Palace and the LAPD Wilshire Division Police Station did not immediately return a request for comment. Check back for more updates on this developing story.

Is anywhere safe?