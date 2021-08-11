  1. Home
Employee Shot and Killed at Los Angeles Shoe Palace [Photos + Video]

August 11, 2021 4:49 PM PST

A man was shot and killed at the Shoe Palace store in the Fairfax district Wednesday, police
said.

Several firsthand accounts of the incident on social media describe a shooting at the Shoe Palace location on Melrose and Genesee Avenue.

Details are still emerging from the scene, but several nearby sources are alleging that an adult male was killed as a result of the shooting. Local affiliate ABC7 confirms the social media posts, stating the shooting took place just before 12:30 pm PT.

Person Fatally Shot in Mid City West @CitizenApp

Melrose Ave & N Genesee Ave 12:32:10 PM PDT

Sources on the scene have confirmed with Complex that the deceased was a Shoe Palace employee.

The suspect, who is alleged to have fled the scene in a vehicle, has not been taken into custody.

Shoe Palace and the LAPD Wilshire Division Police Station did not immediately return a request for comment. Check back for more updates on this developing story.

Is anywhere safe?

