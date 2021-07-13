Emmy Awards: ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘I May Destroy You,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘WandaVision’ Among Nominees

The 2021 Emmys nominations were announced on Tuesday during a live, virtual event streamed on the Television Academy’s website. This year we are seeing a nice number of Black and Brown faces nominated. In the words of the great philosopher Issa Rae, we are rooting for everyone Black.
A list of nominees follows.
Variety Talk Series
Conan (TBS)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Competition Series
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant
Hannah Einbinder
Kate McKinnon
Rosie Perez
Cecily Strong
Juno Temple
Hannah Waddingham
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins
Brett Goldstein
Brendan Hunt
Nick Mohammed
Paul Reiser
Jeremy Swift
Kenan Thompson
Bowen Yang
Lead Actress, Comedy
Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Lead Actor, Comedy
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
Comedy Series
Black-ish (ABC)
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Pen15 (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Lead Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)
Lead Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
Limited Series
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon)
WandaVision (Disney+)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito
O-T Fagbenle
John Lithgow
Tobias Menzies
Max Minghella
Chris Sullivan
Bradley Whitford
Michael K. Williams
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson
Helena Bonham Carter
Madeline Brewer
Ann Dowd
Aunjanue Ellis
Emerald Fennell
Yvonne Strahovski
Samira Wiley
Lead Actress, Drama
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
Lead Actor, Drama
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Drama Series
The Boys (Amazon)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Pose (FX)
This Is Us (NBC)
The 73rd Emmy Awards will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 19, in a live telecast starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Cedric the Entertainer will host.