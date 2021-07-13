Emmy Awards: ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘I May Destroy You,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘WandaVision’ Among Nominees

The 2021 Emmys nominations were announced on Tuesday during a live, virtual event streamed on the Television Academy’s website. This year we are seeing a nice number of Black and Brown faces nominated. In the words of the great philosopher Issa Rae, we are rooting for everyone Black.

A list of nominees follows.

Variety Talk Series

Conan (TBS)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant

Hannah Einbinder

Kate McKinnon

Rosie Perez

Cecily Strong

Juno Temple

Hannah Waddingham

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins

Brett Goldstein

Brendan Hunt

Nick Mohammed

Paul Reiser

Jeremy Swift

Kenan Thompson

Bowen Yang

Lead Actress, Comedy

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Comedy Series

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Lead Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)

Lead Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Limited Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito

O-T Fagbenle

John Lithgow

Tobias Menzies

Max Minghella

Chris Sullivan

Bradley Whitford

Michael K. Williams

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson

Helena Bonham Carter

Madeline Brewer

Ann Dowd

Aunjanue Ellis

Emerald Fennell

Yvonne Strahovski

Samira Wiley

Lead Actress, Drama

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Lead Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Drama Series

The Boys (Amazon)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

The 73rd Emmy Awards will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 19, in a live telecast starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Cedric the Entertainer will host.