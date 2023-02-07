Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Is Engaged [Photos]

The little voice we all remember on Eminem’s 2002 track “My Dad’s Gone Crazy” is now all grown up, as Hailie Jade Mathers — Em’s only biological child — has revealed that she is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Evan McClintock.

via: Rap-Up

The 27-year-old shared a slideshow from the romantic proposal on Feb. 4 where Evan got down on one knee and popped the question. They celebrated with champagne and Hailie showed off her diamond engagement ring.

“casual weekend recap… 2.4.23 i love you @evanmcclintock11,” Hailie captioned the gallery of photos.

She received congratulatory messages from her followers including Skylar Grey, while Eminem fans also weighed in. “I wonder if knees were weak and his arms were heavy,” joked one fan while quoting the lyrics from “Lose Yourself.”

The couple has been dating since 2016, when they met while students at Michigan State University, reports People.

Eminem, who’s referenced his daughter on numerous songs, opened up about Hailie during a 2020 interview with Mike Tyson.

“She’s made me proud for sure,” said Em, who is also dad to Alaina, 29, and Stevie, 20. “She’s graduated from college. When I think about my accomplishments, that’s probably the thing I’m the most proud of.”

Hailie, who is an influencer with 3 million Instagram followers, was in attendance when her father was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year. Back in July, she launched her “Just a Little Shady” podcast with her best friend Brittany Ednie.